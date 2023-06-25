Re: Ben-Gvir renews call for large-scale West Bank military offensive





“And that J-Legion of ww1, where none was killed in S.Turkiye, when Chu[r]chill made such wrong maneuver?”

There WERE individual British Jews killed at Gallipoli, but the landing was early in the war, before the “Jewish Legion” was FORMED.

Under the Army Act, it was not [yet] permissible to enlist foreign nationals in combat. The commander could only form the Jewish volunteers into a transport Mule Corps, though they would be fully trained for combat. It would be the first time in UK history that non-Britons or colonials were admitted — as a unit — into the British forces.

https://www.westernfrontassociation.Com/world-war-i-articles/the-zion-muleteers-of-gallipoli/

Two years later [August 1917], the strictures were eased when the decision was made to raise an infantry battalion of Jewish soldiers which would be integrated into an existing British Army regiment — and at that point something in excess of 120 corpsmen of the Zion Muleteers re-enlisted for combat.

Eventually, because of large recruitment numbers, incl Jews from Russia & USA, five battalions were raised and integrated into the Royal Fusiliers; collectively, they were referred to as the “Jewish Legion.” The new units raised were designated as the 38th, 39th, 40th, 41st and 42nd battalions of the regiment.

The Jewish Legion saw action during the Sinai and Palestine campaign, where they fought at the Battle of Megiddo before being merged into a single battalion, nicknamed the “First Judaeans.”





