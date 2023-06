Not Really, where

The “Palestinian Resistance” campaigns of riots, murder, terrorism, & war crimes are Indefensible, and

International support of the Palestinian Authority, while it sponsors such violence, is Indefensible too.

So, Either both the Islamic Jihadist Palestinian Authority & Jewish State of Israel

-1- should stop using incitement as a weapon, or neither of them should, and

-2- should be paying huge stipends to encourage violence as a weapon, or neither of them should.





