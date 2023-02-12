Re: Ben-Gvir orders police to prepare for major offensive against Jerusalemite





There are crazies in every society, but how did Israel and its judicial system respond?

An Israeli man convicted of killing three members of a West Bank Palestinian family in an arson attack seven years ago will remain in prison after Israel’s Supreme Court rejected his appeal on Thursday.

Amiram Ben Uliel was sentenced to three life sentences plus 20 years on three counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder in the 2015 attack on the Dawabsheh family in the town of Duma, south of Nablus.

Ben Uliel threw a firebomb into the Dawabsheh family’s home as they slept, killing 18-month-old Ali and critically wounding his parents, Raham and Sa’ad, who died weeks later in the hospital. The couple’s eldest son – aged four at the time – survived with severe burns.

In its ruling, the court said there was “no doubt” that Ben Uliel committed the “shocking and deeply disturbing” attack.

“No words will reflect the magnitude of the horror. These actions contradict and conflict with all moral values ​​and Jewish culture, which teaches patience and tolerance,” the judges wrote in their decision, calling Ben Uliel’s motive “ideologically racist.”

Compare that to the PA’s “revolving door” and “pay for slay”.





