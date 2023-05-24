Re: Beating the Zionists and their political ideology





His views on this have spiralled far in a short time. Only since Apr 2022 have they been expressed in their present form, including the stuff of telling Jews they are not Jews, and excuses for Hamas. That date was when he reacted against a pro-Israel campaigner’s intervention against the Gaza twinning campaign, he suddenly crossed those lines and unilaterally told the campaign’s followers he had done it in the heat of the moment and probably been emotionally drawn too far, but that was manipulative as it then became the line he stuck to; and when he set up his own twinning society with Mansfield’s protection.

This was a unilateral and arrogant total change to the Gaza twinning campaign’s character. Before then, and as originally petitioned, it had simply been on grounds of the humanitarian situation there, so there had been nothing anti-Zionist or against Israel’s existence about that. Ironically the pro-Israel campaigner, by opposing it when it was still in that form, set off the polarisation that drew out of Gregson this behaviour reverting to his personal views and turned the campaign anti-Zionist.

A few years ago Gregson was not talking about Israel at all and was a rational local campaigner on other things, often getting MSPs’ support, including council workers’ whistleblowing and Chelsea Manning. This look back is fairly needed for everyone who was associated with him in those things and has had to part ways as the wild views on Israel took shape.





