Re: Beating the Zionists and their political ideology





Why is a Brit who’s exposed himself as a nazi in the above article telling Jews what kind of state they can have?

Now THAT is as colonial as can be.

Also, can you please show me the Torah verse that says Jews can’t return to Israel until G-d shows up himself to take them there?

You can’t because it doesn’t exist….

A non-Jew claiming to know more about Judaism than Jews…another colonial element.

Stop trying to colonize us and our identity. Balfour didn’t give “palestine” away, he returned a small part of the Jews’ ancient homeland to its original population.

Israel is a post-colonial state, and it’s going to stay that way, whether you haters like it or not…no one who matters asked your opinion.





