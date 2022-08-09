Re: BBC 'propaganda' slammed for refusing to acknowledge Israeli settlements as illegal





The UN Security Council (and no Kangaroo court such as the ICJ) has no legislative power to determine that the land belongs to the Palestinians. They have no power to determine this issue. There are UN rules which allows states to defer to binding arbitration concerning the boundaries of state.

Other countries do not have a vote on this issue. It matters not what they say.

The truth of the matter is that Arabs came to Jewish lands as conquerors and colonizers. Any claim they have to the land is secondary to the claim of the people they had dislocated, that is the indigenous Jewish people.

The Palestinians themselves never at any time in history had a country called Palestine. In history there were Arabs, Arabs of Southern Syria with no nationality of their own. During Ottoman times Palestine did not exist as one territorial entity. The Ottomans divided the area into two or three separate units and ruled these Ottoman territories from Istanbul, Damascus and Beirut. There was no Palestinian people.

In 1949 Musa Alami, an Arab scion and notable with links to the British Administration and to Mufti Husseini, wrote the Lesson of Palestine. Alami said there was no unity of the Arab peoples. He said what the Arabs of Mandate Palestine needed was the myth of nationally but most Arabs did not even understand what nationality meant. In other word there was no Palestinian nationality in 1948. It was only Arafat, an Egyptian as leader of the PLO, who wrote a covenant telling the people of the West Bank and Gaza to develop a consciousnesses of a Palestinian

nationality. Arafat the Egyptian provided these Arabs with the myth that Musa Alami said they lacked in 1948.

In 1949 Jordan and Israel negotiated an armistice agreement. There were no representatives to this agreement because there were no Palestinians. The armistice agreement preserved Israel’s and Jordan’s claims to the land. When Jordan made peace with Israel it surrendered all its claims leaving Israel with the only sovereign country with a claim west of the River Jordan.





