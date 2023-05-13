Re: Bahrain schools ordered by King to remove lessons teaching about Israel, normalisation deals

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Bahrain schools ordered by King to remove lessons teaching about Israel, normalisation dealsMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on May 13, 2023 add comment 14 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest How would you know? Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Excitement builds for Ukraine-inspired Eurovision final in UK next article Obama says gun ownership has become an "ideological" and "partisan" issue in America The author comredg you might also like Re: Israel: 'Gaza offensive will continue until Islamic Jihad ceases rocket firing' Re: Israel seeks boycott of Nakba anniversary event at UN Re: The true champions of humanity in Turkiye and Syria deserve our thanks Re: Israel: 'Gaza offensive will continue until Islamic Jihad ceases rocket firing' Re: Nasrallah: ‘We will not hesitate to assist Palestine resistance’ – Middle East Monitor Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email