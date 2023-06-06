Re: Australian women in Syria detention camps take gov't to court

INDIANS (ET)Re: Australian women in Syria detention camps take gov't to courtINDIANS (ET) by comredg on June 6, 2023 add comment 9 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Trained and armed by the west. Funded by Gulf Arabs – 137 billion dollars. Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Re: Iran unveils first alleged hypersonic missile, giving it significant military edge next article Sunak prepares for first White House visit but poll reveals nightmare for PM The author comredg you might also like Re: It took just one Egyptian border guard to boost the nation amid normalisation with Israel Re: Egyptians are not bound by peace deal with Israel: journalist says Re: Famous singer Dua Lipa slams UK officials’ ‘small-minded’ stance on migrants – Middle East Monitor Re: Official: Israel tortured 170 Palestinian detained children Re: Israeli forces shoot Palestinian toddler in the head Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email