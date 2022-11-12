MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Australian MP, Andrew Wilkie, speaks up for PalestineMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on November 12, 2022 add comment 10 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest this is a good segment when combating constipation in the bathroom Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Alec Baldwin files cross-complaint in fatal filmset shooting next article US Senate race neck and neck as Democrat Mark Kelly wins Arizona The author comredg you might also like Re: Australian MP, Andrew Wilkie, speaks up for Palestine Re: UN agrees to ask ICJ opinion on Israel’s West Bank occupation – Middle East Monitor Re: Biden, Sisi discuss maintaining calm in Palestine Re: Qatar official: 'Agreement to transport Palestine, Israel fans through Ben Gurion Airport should not be politicised' Re: World hoped to crucify top oil supplier, Saudi says Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email