MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Australia quietly deletes recognition of Jerusalem as Israel capital from govt websiteMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on October 18, 2022 add comment 18 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest That’s all it comes down too. There was no change in Australia! Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Japan, Australia eye new security deal amid China’s military build-up next article Tim Ryan, J.D. Vance trade insults in Youngstown in second and final debate of Ohio’s U.S. Senate race The author comredg you might also like Re: Australia quietly deletes recognition of Jerusalem as Israel capital from govt website Re: Football legend Eric Cantona posts picture in support of Palestinian refugee team Re: Football legend Eric Cantona posts picture in support of Palestinian refugee team Re: An anti-Semitism expert says that progressives ‘have the right to exclude Zionists’ – Middle East Monitor Re: The West faces an energy crisis but still backs Israel as it imposes an energy crisis on Gaza Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email