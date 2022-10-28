Re: At least 15 killed in attack on Shia shrine in Iran

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: At least 15 killed in attack on Shia shrine in IranMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on October 28, 2022 add comment 20 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest And on par with Israel! Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Joe Biden isn’t the ‘intellectual leader’ of the Democrats next article Forgotten Uygurs locked up in Thailand face ‘hell on earth’ and fear for future The author comredg you might also like Re: 5 ex-European ministers label Israel an apartheid state Re: The roar of the Lions’ Den – Middle East Monitor Re: Israel DM to demand Turkiye expel Hamas leaders, stop criticism of military operations in the West Bank Re: We need a political Lions’ Den like the military Lions’ Den – Middle East Monitor Re: Assassinations do not stop the resistance Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email