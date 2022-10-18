Re: Astana Summit and Turkiye’s diplomatic achievements – Middle East Monitor





This article could have been written by a member of Erdogan’s re-election team. The story can be summarized as Recep Tayyip Erdogan is doing great things, even if Turkey is not, with 83% inflation and a very weak lira.

What the article does not mention is Israel’s successful presence at the Astana Summit. The Jerusalem Post reports that Israel scuttled attempts by the Palestinians to have the summit issue anti-Israel resolutions. Malcolm Hoenlein said that the role of Kazakhstan, a Muslim majority country accepting Israel’s presence as normal, was essential to the success of the gathering.

“I think Kazakhstan is a model for what we can hope for in other Muslim societies as we open our relationship with other Arab and Muslim countries,” he said, adding that thanks to the Abraham Accords “the atmosphere is better because I think people have seen the opportunities that exist for Israel and with Israel, and I hope that Israel will have more and more representation at gatherings like this in the future.”

Israel’s two chief rabbis, Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef and Rabbi David Lau,Egypt’s Grand Imam Sheikh Ahmad Al-Tayyeb and Pope Francis were just some of the top clergy who gathered last month at the VII Congress of Leaders of World And Traditional Religions in Astana, Kazakhstan’s capital city, to discuss ways in which the world’s religious leaders could work together to overcome extremism, conflict and disunity around the world.

Meanwhile the Palestinians suffered an number of missteps. Its leader Abu Mazen (also known as Mo. Abbas) met with Putin and aligned the Palestinian cause with Russia. Abbas made a further gaffe when he said he did not trust the United States but put his faith in Russia. It sounds like Abbas got both feet in his mouth.





Source link