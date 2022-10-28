Re: Assassinations do not stop the resistance





A cherry-picking lalapalooza! Your own link’s first graph defines ‘targeted killing’, the American Empire’s bland euphemism for the act of assassination, as murder (defined as unlawful) and as assassination (defined as murder). Game, set and match. Your quote merely summarizes the mental gymnastics the the Empire has been propagandizing since the Clinton era. It is imperial brigandage foisted on the Global South by the White American Imperial Order, its vassals (EU, Australia, Canada, NZ, Japan, S. Korea) and its clients (Apartheid Israel).

That this is true is easy enough to demonstrate. A successful drone strike against SS/IDF HQ in Tel Aviv would be denounced by the Empire as basest terrorism. You would be screaming the loudest.





