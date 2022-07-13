Re: As the chaos gets worse, political instability is now the norm in Israel





You’re SO right, baroud…it would be infinitely better to have zero elections in over 15 years, like the notional “palestinians” have had…just installed dictators who embezzle all the free money thrown your way.

Or how about the monarchies all over the arab world? SO much better than regular elections in Israel, right?

Have you ever considered that maybe, just maybe, you should clean up your own backyard before pointing out a spot of chipped paint on your under the bumper of your neighbor’s fleet of Ferraris…?





Source link