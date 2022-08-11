Re: As Israel was killing civilians in Gaza, the hypocritical world stood by and watched





Islamic Jihad and other Palestinian factions hit back. They fired rockets towards Israeli cities and settlements near Gaza.

… and how many actually reached them? How many fell short and hot Gaza?

Even if we agree that an Islamic Jihad commander was a legitimate target — and I don’t; everyone deserves a fair trial —what were the civilians who were killed or wounded guilty of?

If “everyone deserves a fair trial”, shouldn’t Islamic Jihad have tried the Israelis they fired rockets at imn retaliation before they fired them? Indeed, given the accuracy of IJ’s weaponry, shouldn’t they have tried every Israeli – just in case they missed them – and every Gazan – just in case the rockets fell short – before they tried them?

The civilians were guilty of nothing. Armed IJ members positioned themselves among unarmed civilians. It’s the basis of guerrilla warfare. Given the proportions of armed and unarmed people n the population, the Israelis were pretty careful in their targetting of IJ commanders.





