As PIJ murdered Gazans with rockets, MEMO stood silently by. The strategy of scapegoating Israel for the “accidents” of Islamic extremists isn’t working. People are learning the truth and demanding justice.

twitter COM/i/status/1556000928595148801

apnews COM/article/middle-east-israel-tel-aviv-403d37366347e0f2446e2f90a9b0d02f





