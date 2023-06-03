Re: Around 160 Palestine prisoners in critical condition in Israel jails





1. Are you talking about the same civilized world that hated you so much that it had to expell you more than 100 times?

2. Are you talking about the same civilized world who were very apprehensive anytime a Jew approached their borders?

3. Are you talking about the same civilized world that was excited when a bunch of white European Jews were thrown in the direction of the Arabs to get rid of them?

4. You seem to forget that the Jews who were calling themselves Egyptian Jews, Moroccan Jews, Tunisian Jews, Algerian Jews, Turkish Jews, were not indigenous to those Muslim countries but they were the ones who were expelled by the Spanish and Portuguese governments and lived in those Muslim countries for many centuries.





Source link