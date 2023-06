You, & fake “Palestinian” Arabs, Islamic extremists may as well

“GYF Islamic delusions of Palestine out” of your head, because

– “Palestine” was never a sovereign state, & it will probably never be more than the PA today,

in poverty, misery, violence, international isolation, statelessness, with lots of death & destruction, and

– The Jewish State of Israel will forever remain secure, happy, prosperous, & an internationally accepted

democratic, as a high-tech almost super-power.





Source link