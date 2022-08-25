close
MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)

Re: Are we ready to pay the price if the UK moves its embassy to Jerusalem?

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on add comment 22 views
no thumb


Brainwashing? You haven’t disproven anything I have said. IgnorantFookin’Twat!



Source link

comredg

The author comredg

you might also like

Leave a Response