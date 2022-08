Re: Are we ready to pay the price if the UK moves its embassy to Jerusalem?





“We should all be ready to pay the price, for” doing the right thing, like moving an embassy to friend’s capital. And,

“We should all be ready to” make Arabs “pay the price, for” for doing the wrong thing, like continuing Islamic extremism,

Jihadist aggression, and the “Palestinian Resistance” campaigns, of riots, murder, terrorism, & war crimes.





