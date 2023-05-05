Re: Are Turkiye's nuclear power ambitions a threat to regional safety?





My physical life is ending in a few days with no family wanting me and no government, religious nor political entity willing to rescue me. I’ve offered myself up to anyone who would have me but nobody cares about my work here and I have nothing to offer anyone that anyone wants. Tomorrow a legal assault will take my freedom to even return to my home state and then my spouse will take all that I own which is significant were I able to protect it. I trusted a spouse with my life and she threw me away to take my possessions. I spent my lifetime pushing civilization forward with no pay nor recognition and did successfully raise two kids who now reject me and hate me for being poor and worthless because no matter how hard I tried and all the luxuries of a home far exceeding the living standards of 99% of Americans money is all that matters to them. I’m going to try to stay online as long as I can but obviously my access will soon end. Many people know where I am and who I am but nobody has come to my aid. I’m running out of hope.





