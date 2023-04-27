MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Are Arab rulers mentally ill? – Middle East MonitorMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on April 27, 2023 add comment 18 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest you make your country better you dont commit terror against it Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Where did the Metropolitan Museum of Art get its Native American objects? next article South Korean president addresses U.S. Congress The author comredg you might also like Re: Ursula Von der Leyen slammed for ‘You have literally made the desert bloom’ message to Israel – Middle East Monitor Re: Are Arab rulers mentally ill? – Middle East Monitor Re: Israel seeks boycott of Nakba anniversary event at UN Re: Over 1,500 Israeli settlers storm Al-Aqsa Mosque compound Re: Foreign Affairs magazine lays down the facts about Israel apartheid and Jewish supremacy Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email