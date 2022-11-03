Re: Archbishop Hanna: Palestinians under no illusion that Israel elections will bring change





The first casualty of war is truth and Deir Yassin is no different. Uri Millstein, a historian, describes Deir Yassin not as a massacre, but a blood libel. He refers to this all as a “mendacious myth” and the Arabs who were killed were killed in “a battle in a built-up area.” Like Millstein, Eliezer Tauber, argues that Deir Yassin was not merely a poorly-organized battle which led to massacre. Instead, he suggests it was a myth perpetrated by the Palestinian Arab leadership, whose purpose was to bring the surrounding Arab armies into the battle.

Many people have fallen for the myth. But the myth has been exposed for what it is, a lie. Even Palestinlian historians from Bar Zeit University. The accepted figure of 107 for the Arab death toll comes from a 1987

investigation by two Palestinian scholars in Beir Zeit university. These scholars reported that after speaking with many witnesses this is the precise number, and their report includes absolutely no mention of rape.

The Myth of Deir Yassin was just a myth. Deir Yassin was a base for military operations blocking convoys from bringing food and necessaries to Jews in Jerusalem. Jews were starving eating grass. Deir Yassin was a military target that was attacked and defeated in which 100 Arabs died in battle conditions.





Source link