Re: Arabs view revived Netanyahu with concern but as balance against Iran





It doesn’t matter to the Arabs who Israel elects. The last government was a coalition that included the Joint Arab List. They proved unequal to their task. The Palestinians and their supporters were as ruthlessly dedicated to overthrowing Israel’s existence as they ever were–and were no more pre-disposed to peaceful negotiations to disputes than they ever have been. This has been true during the times when other more LIberal/to the Left politicians have been in power in Israel throughout the decades.

Why should the Israelis care what the rest of the world thinks? They fight their own battles because they know it it always on them to do so–none of their so-called “allies” can be trusted be dependable. The Arab world and the West couldn’t have done a better job of getting the Israelis to re-elect Netanyahu. So, if things take a turn for the worse, they should take a look at what is going on in their backyards that might have been a contributing factor. That IS within theiir power to control, if they care to exercise it properly.

The U.S., in Particular, has little reason to air their sour grapes publicly. Just look at what is happening with the American mid-term elections. The Democrats are facing a possible thrashing–much of it because of the self-sabotage coming from the Left side of the American political fence.

In the meantime, the Free World should be more than just a little concerned about how the balance of power might shift once Abbas leaves the scene–especially if that results in Hamas taking over complete control of the Palestinian territories. Israel realizes that this is a distinct possibllity. Why the rest of the so-called Democratic world chooses to ignore that is a mystery.





