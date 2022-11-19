Re: Arabs in Yafa protest against Israel’s plans to evict 1,400 Arab citizens – Middle East Monitor

January, 1970 – Bertrand Russell
The tragedy of the people of Palestine is that their country was
given by a foreign Power to another people for the creation of a new
State. The result was that many hundreds of thousands of innocent
people were made permanently homeless. With every new conflict their
number have increased. How much longer is the world willing to endure
this spectacle of wanton cruelty? It is abundantly clear that the
refugees have every right to the homeland from which they were driven,
and the denial of this right is at the heart of the continuing
conflict. No people anywhere in the world would accept being expelled
en masse from their own country; how can anyone require the people of
Palestine to accept a punishment which nobody else would tolerate? A
permanent just settlement of the refugees in their homeland is an
essential ingredient of any genuine settlement in the Middle East.