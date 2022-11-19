Re: Arabs in Yafa protest against Israel’s plans to evict 1,400 Arab citizens – Middle East Monitor





January, 1970 – Bertrand Russell

The tragedy of the people of Palestine is that their country was

given by a foreign Power to another people for the creation of a new

State. The result was that many hundreds of thousands of innocent

people were made permanently homeless. With every new conflict their

number have increased. How much longer is the world willing to endure

this spectacle of wanton cruelty? It is abundantly clear that the

refugees have every right to the homeland from which they were driven,

and the denial of this right is at the heart of the continuing

conflict. No people anywhere in the world would accept being expelled

en masse from their own country; how can anyone require the people of

Palestine to accept a punishment which nobody else would tolerate? A

permanent just settlement of the refugees in their homeland is an

essential ingredient of any genuine settlement in the Middle East.





