Re: Arab Parliament calls for confronting Israel crimes against Palestinians





I don’t have, “a dog in this race,” but that isn’t how it looks from outside; although to the extent that violence always begets violence I might still somewhat agree with you ?

I also think that too many people still overlook just how tiny the state of Israel really is and how utterly dependent on the goodwill and support of an unreliable ally it is for it’s continued security and that it probably always will be.

To often these days Israel sound like those old Athenians, “We recommend that you should try to get what it is possible for you to get, taking into consideration what we both really do think; since you know as well as we do that, when these matters are discussed by practical people, the standard of justice depends on the equality of power to compel and that in fact the strong do what they have the power to do and the weak accept what they have to accept.”

Unfortunately land hungry Israel never has and never will act in good faith towards the Palestinians and they therefore have absolutely nothing to gain by cooperating and everything to lose.





