Re: Arab MKs urge organised West Bank action against occupation





Peaceful protests has it’s place but it doesn’t always work. Peaceful protest in Cuba was met with violence by the Cuban Intelligence and Security Agencies. There are thousands of political prisoners in Cuba for participating in the July 11th peaceful protest against the regime.

There is nothing peaceful about the way Israeli Settlers raid vandalize and attack Palestinians in the West Bank UNDER the protection of the IDF. There is no peaceful solution on this issue if the Israeli State and military are pro Settler and pro Settler activity. What do Settlers have to do to get arrested for rioting in the West Bank? Not one Settler has been arrested for rioting. Telling Palestinians to be peaceful in the face of that is just disrespectful.





Source link