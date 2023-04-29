Re: Arab League welcomes Oslo Municipality's ban on import of Israeli settlement products





Thx FOCUS and be aware the Holy Spirit evangelizes through the humanist community who do not recognize a deity figure as a single entity but a collective of human centered people. Faith is there but nobody can see it. Look in those you perceive as rejecting God for examples of holiness in plain sight. Humanism is the basis of all legitimate faith. Sometimes the faith only appears to be missing. Free thought societies and humanist organizations are your partners in evangelizing values beyond those in flocks and are invaluable in assisting flocks with wisdom and insight a flick may lack. God is sometimes an atheist you haven’t recognized as an angel.





