Re: Arab League: warns situation in Palestine on verge of explosion





Blahblahblah…Like The Arab League hasn’t been contributing this detriroating situation for decades.

It was The Arab League that exhorted the Palestinians (then called “”Trams-Jordanians”) to reject their first and best offer of statehood under the original Partition Plan in 1948–instead, exhorting them to go to war.

The Arab League hasn’t changed their tune much in all the years since then. Now, they are going to weep and wail and blame Israel and other democraic nations for the situation THEY created and have been perpetuating an explopiting for their own political ends? That’s rich!





