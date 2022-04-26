Re: Arab League urges Israel to stop Jewish prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque





Neither the Wikipedia article nor this 2022 article on the mosque in Al Jazeera indicate any Israeli attack involving the al Omari mosque. Either it did not happen or you are referring to the al Omari munitions depot next door. They do refer to an attack by the British in WW I.

tellerreport COM/news/2022-04-15-the-great-omari-mosque-in-gaza–the-invaders-were-defeated-and-remained-tall.H1GHpizP4q.html

Or perhaps you were thinking of this attack by Syrian government forces on their al-Omari mosque where 9 people (possibly more) were murdered. It is, after all, a franchise.

independent CO UK/news/world/middle-east/syrian-forces-kill-15-in-mosque-attack-2250871.html





Source link