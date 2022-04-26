Re: Arab League urges Israel to stop Jewish prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque





The 1300 year old Muslim origins of hate

Islam’s hate does not stop with Jews, but Jew-hatred is one of its malignancies.

Victor Sharpe

The origins of this evil anti-Jewish discrimination took clear shape in Islam as long ago as between the years 717 and 720, when Caliph Omar ordered that all non-Muslims who fell under the yoke of Islam – the dhimmis – should wear distinctive dress and be boycotted and sanctioned in every way. This led to hapless Jews – and Christians – by the twelfth century forced to wear yellow patches on their clothes…

Life for Jews under Islamic rule was a veritable vale of tears, as it was under much of Christendom. The odious forced incarceration of Jews in European ghettos was in fact an invention of the Muslim world.

The ghetto, or mellah in Arabic, was first created in a particular quarter of Cairo, Egypt, during the eleventh century, followed by the first walled-in mellah in Fez, Morocco.

After Mohammed destroyed the Jewish tribes of the Hedjaz (present day Saudi-Arabia) in 624-628, relentless and horrific persecution of Jews by Muslims broke out in every subsequent century.

This persecution took many lives and left the Jewish survivors facing boycotts and sanctions: fast forward to the present day Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) hatred. See! There is nothing new under the sun when it comes to hatred of the Jews.

Here then we have the 8th century Muslim origin of the current manifestation of anti-Jewish bigotry and discrimination we know today as BDS.

Arguably, of course, anti-Jewish boycotts and sanctions began even earlier within Christendom, but the BDS supporters of today are engaged in aiding and abetting an Arab and Muslim onslaught against the Jewish state.

We can trace much of the original anti-Jewish discrimination back to the time of the Byzantine Emperor Justinian who passed imperial edicts during the 5th century, which gravely interfered with Jewish religious and secular life.

Jews were even forbidden to pronounce aloud their fundamental prayer, the Shema, (Deuteronomy 6:4) affirming the Divine Unity of G-d’s unalterable Oneness. This is the primal confession of Faith within Judaism for every other Jewish belief turns upon it; all goes back to it; all flows from it.

“Hear O Israel, the Lord is our G-d, the Lord is One.”

The Jews under Justinian’s cruel edicts had to pray under their breath, just like the deplorable situation that exists today at the world’s holiest Jewish religious site, the Temple Mount in Jerusalem.

On the sacred Temple Mount, Jews are today forbidden by the impudent Muslim occupiers, the so-called Waqf, to pray or be seen to even move their lips in prayer.

The UN partitioning of the geographical territory, sometimes known as Palestine (a state that has never existed in all of recorded history and does not exist today), failed to inaugurate a new era of Jewish-Arab relations, it merely capped centuries of Arab and Islamic oppression and persecution of Jewish minorities.

And Islam will never accept any non-Muslim nation within its midst where once the Muslim foot trod triumphal. Forever that land is considered within the Dar-al Harb (the House of War) and Muslims are enjoined to wage endless war against it until it returns to the Dar al-Islam (the House of Islam). So much for Peace Now!

The increasing anti-Semitism that corrodes the Arab and Muslim world has made it today the active nexus for a loathsome international anti-Semitic revival, barely 70 years since the Holocaust destroyed one third of the world’s Jewish population; reducing it from 18 million to barely 12 million.

It is this war of economic coercion, extortion and blackmail that the BDS is waging today against the Jewish state with the active support of the useful idiots who act as BDS storm-troopers and who, in the main, are ignorant of the fundamental issues that drive the conflict with those Arabs who call themselves Palestinians.





