Re: Arab League urges Israel to stop Jewish prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque





You cite UNGA Res 181, as if the United Nations Security Council passed 181. That’s not the case.

Why cite a resolution that in fact died in the security council and never became policy?

Why mislead people into thinking that the UN endorsed the partition of Palestine?

And now, you, down playing the Israeli basic law that passed in 2018 engage in a a ploy to deny the import of the law, which passed with great fanfare in 2018 and which subsequently is to be used to denigrate Palestinians living under military occupation as well as Palestinians living in TECI, The Entity Called Israel, where they’re already exists Jewish supremacy in the form of Jewish only roads, beaches, apartment buildings, towns and cities, swimming pools, etc. I grew up in the US South where this sort of lethal foolishness was the law of the land. Some White folks rejected the end of segregation not because they would lose privileges but because other people gained privileges. This is exactly the quandary that Israel must overcome either by a process of equity in law or some other kind of imposed process. People cannot be denigrated and humiliated and victimized forever.

“A Jewish State” Really?.

If you find Arab states repugnant why repeat or endorse that error?

Should European or US states divide themselves up like that too? Should Montana vote to become a White state, and thereby depruve non-white citizens of their political rights? Ought Alabama be turned into a Black state and turn out all the White folks?

Dividing people along racial lines is a non-starter, except, as you would have us believe, except for Israel.

True, this is the present State of affairs in israel-Palestine, but certainly not the future. Not unless youre grand design includes killing millions of people.

I regret you can’t help yourself, and keep tossing ridiculous insults my way. Take a deep breath, or take a walk, or stop posting. It’s unpleasant to try to make sense of your bullying comments.





