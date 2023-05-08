Re: Arab League readmits Syria as relations with Assad normalise

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Arab League readmits Syria as relations with Assad normaliseMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on May 8, 2023 add comment 4 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest You made an assertion that Israel was interfering in Sudan and I asked you for evidence and you disappeared. Why? Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Biden's job approval ratings hit new low; Dem strategist advises White House to 'wake up' next article Joe Biden bribery allegations were brought to DOJ in 2018 — two years before similar claims by whistleblower The author comredg you might also like Re: Cambridge Union criticised over Israel-Palestine debate name change Re: Turkiye rejected US proposal to send Russian S-400 defense system to Ukraine: Foreign minister Re: Tens of thousands join protests against Israeli judicial overhaul Re: 'Proud to be racist' Israel politician considered for Consul-General in New York Re: Turkish expatriates in Ukraine vote in critical election amid ongoing war Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email