…But the Arab world can kill their kids in Honor Killings and by turning them into child soldiers, slave laborers, Human Shields, terrorist “props”, etc etc and that’s A-OK.. Yep, we get it.

The Arab League has historically been on the forefront of defending the global concepts of equality, tolerance, freedom and peace (not to mention, embodying humanitarian principles through their behavioral example.) Sarcasm fully intended. The UN has devolved into a freak show.





