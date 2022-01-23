close
MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)

Re: Arab League calls for labelling Yemen rebels as ‘terrorist’ group – Middle East Monitor

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on add comment 13 views
no thumb


Tooooo funny! Head-chopping, AQ-funding Saudi and UAE are calling someone else ‘terrorists’.



Source link

comredg

The author comredg

you might also like

Leave a Response