MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Arab environmental head withdraws from EU training course due to Israel delegation presenceMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on June 22, 2023 add comment 32 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest The reason she was sent was to normalize with the destroyers of Palestinian lives and environment? Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article PM Modi to have one-on-one meeting with US President Biden before high-level talks: White House next article PM Modi, US President Biden to take questions from media, White House calls it 'big deal' The author comredg you might also like Re: Arab environmental head withdraws from EU training course due to Israel delegation presence Re: Palestinian homes attacked by Israeli settlers and soldiers in occupied West Bank Re: Zionists fume as RyanAir announces arriving in ‘Palestine’ on flight bound for Tel Aviv – Middle East Monitor Re: Israel is using rise in crime to impose greater controls on its Arab population Re: Israel will keep promoting settlements despite US concern, minister says Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email