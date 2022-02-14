MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Aqsa Week goes global to spread love for Islam’s holy site – Middle East MonitorMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on February 14, 2022 add comment 6 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest There is no hope for your good self… You can fix a lot of things, including ugly, but you can’t fix horse hit for brains… Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Hillary Clinton's camp threw 'justice out the window': Sen. Blackburn next article Joe Biden’s $7 Billion Betrayal of Afghanistan The author comredg you might also like Re: Palestinian official threatens ‘open conflict’ with Israel – Middle East Monitor Re: Israeli lawmaker plans to reopen ‘office’ in Sheikh Jarrah – Middle East Monitor Re: BDS calls for Puma boycott over Israeli football sponsorship Re: Israeli lawmaker plans to reopen ‘office’ in Sheikh Jarrah – Middle East Monitor Re: Aqsa Week goes global to spread love for Islam’s holy site – Middle East Monitor Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email