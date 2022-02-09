Re: ‘Apartheid’ Israel’s envoy Hotovely ‘not welcome’ in Cambridge, say students – Middle East Monitor





You’re not as dumb as you pretend to be. You prefer to ignore “Helen’s” antisemitism and utilize her antisemitic enthusiasm by joining her to your “cause”. That would be like using H1tler to endorse VW’s and vegetarianism, and your relentless jihad against Israel is not that innocuous. Nor is your studious avoidance of acknowledging Hamas’s call for genocide, let alone similar calls by posters such a Farid, “Daniel” in his various incarnations and others.

It should only backfire on you. And so it has, discrediting your “argument”. Care to acknowledge the numerous times you’ve lied? That’s accountability.

I’d be quite willing to condemn death threats against you if I see them, even though you would not and have not done the same when it comes to death threats against Jews, but if it were to happen I suggest you accept your fate willingly in order to prove your entirely theoretical support of Gandhi’s principles.

Tathaastu.





Source link