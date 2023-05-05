Re: Anti-government rallies, civil disobedience continue in Israel





Why must the European Jews come to a piece of Arab land to do their squabbles? They got rid of 90% of the indigenous population of Palestine and settled on the land vacated by the Palestinians. These are a bunch of invaders who have no right to Palestine except the right to use force if they don’t get their way. The Arab people do not know the European Jews, they never met. The fiction that the European Jews like to tell that they are the Hebrews coming home has been demolished to be a lie because their own DNA turned out to be 100% European. So the question is: how do a people who are 100% European claim a right to Palestine?





Source link