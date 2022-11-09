close
MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)

Re: Anger as Tunisia PM seen chatting with Israel president

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on add comment 15 views
no thumb


Logic is not your forte, is it? Black Americans have been living in North America for over 400 years and their DNA traces to West Africa over 90%. Conan O’Brien’s DNA test says he’s 100% Irish. Bill O’reilly has always claimed to be of Irish ancestry but can he prove it? Yes, his DNA says he is 87.8% Irish. But the Ashkenazi are always at 0% Middle Eastern and you can of course prove me wrong by showing me an Ashkenazi who has even a trace of Middle Eastern genes. Got such proof?

Bill O’reilly’s DNA => https://i.imgur.Com/3lvrdGv.jpg



Source link

comredg

The author comredg

you might also like

Leave a Response