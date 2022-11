There is nothing better than DNA that tell us what our racial

background is. I did mine and it got it completely correct.

But the European Jew refused to accept his own DNA results –

because – it is always one hundred percent European. he would

much prefer to be 100% Middle Eastern and yet he is 0% Middle

Eastern. Do you want to tell me that DNA gets it right for the

entire human race except for the European Jew?

https://bit.lY/David-Pakman-DNA





