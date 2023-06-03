Re: Analysis – US seeks to mend frayed Saudi ties with second high-level trip





We need to hear a replay of the call she made to the Police. Anyway, I read reports on many websites. I quote from one of them:

9-11/Israel did it/Dancing Israelis

……The five men were detained by Sergeant Scott DeCarlo of the New Jersey Police Department around 4pm on September 11th.[7] The police and FBI field agents became suspicious when they found maps of the city with certain places highlighted, box cutters (the same items that the 19 hijackers supposedly used), $4,700 cash stuffed in a sock, and foreign passports. Police also told a New Jersey local paper, The Bergen Record, that bomb sniffing dogs were brought to the van and that they reacted as if they had smelled explosives…… the driver of the van, Sivan Kurzberg told the officers: “We are Israeli. We are not your problem. Your problems are our problems. The Palestinians are the problem.” …..

https://wikispooks.Com/wiki/9-11/Israel_did_it/Dancing_Israelis

It was their hard luck that Police caught them. Their intention was to show to American public that they have foreign passports, box cutters, explosives, maps etc and imply that they were partners of Arab hijackers. They wouldn’t do that wearing a Jewish Kippah.





