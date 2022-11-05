Re: Anadolu: 21 days of Israel’s siege damaged Nablus economy – Middle East Monitor

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Anadolu: 21 days of Israel’s siege damaged Nablus economy – Middle East MonitorMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on November 5, 2022 add comment 18 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest WTF are you on about? lol Spit it out or STFU No apologies Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Top 5 PIOs in race for US Congress in midterm polls next article To be an arts and cultural centre, Hong Kong must first make clear censorship ‘red lines’ The author comredg you might also like Re: Israel jets fire several airstrikes against Gaza Strip Re: Istanbul Summit discusses ‘Women as Agents of Change’ – Middle East Monitor Re: The ‘principal threat’: Time to talk about the Palestinian class struggle – Middle East Monitor Re: Israel jets fire several airstrikes against Gaza Strip Re: Jordan: Massive march in support of Palestine resistance Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email