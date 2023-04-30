MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: An open letter to Madame Ursula Von Der Leyen, President of the European CommissionMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on April 30, 2023 add comment 22 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest More Arabs killed in Sudan in one week than palestinians killed in Israel/west bank/Gaza in at least 3 years. Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Suspected Islamic State group chief killed in Syria, says Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan next article Roy Wood Jr. attends the 2023 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at Washington Hilton on April 29, 2023 in Washington, DC The author comredg you might also like Re: Turkiye's Erdogan appears at teknofest airshow after illness Re: How Sudan's military factions set path to war, as mediation stalled Re: China resumes construction of military base in UAE, defying US objections Re: An open letter to Madame Ursula Von Der Leyen, President of the European Commission Re: Turkiye helped prevent global food crisis, says foreign minister Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email