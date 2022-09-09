Re: An anti-Semitism expert says that progressives ‘have the right to exclude Zionists’ – Middle East Monitor





Zionists israel has coined one terminology: ‘existential threats’ to describe its vulnerabilities. As far as i know, no other countries is using such terminology. What does this means? It reflects the psychological fears within the mind of the zionist state concerning the fate of the this tiny country. You can tell bullshiting stories about how your property agent a.k.a. YHWH has promised you the ‘promised land’ or how powerful israel is at the moment. But your psychological fears reflect the uncertain future about this tiny and unwanted state of zionist israel. It is for everybody to see. Aliyah is supposed to give fake jews a secure place in the so-called ‘promised land’, but the reality is that one million of israelis are holders of dual citizenship, ready anytime to go back to the country they originally belong. Reversed aliyah?





