Re: An anti-Semitism expert says that progressives ‘have the right to exclude Zionists’ – Middle East Monitor





“You’re completely FOS.”

Nonsense.

“[C]onversion to Judaism is the manner by which a gentile enters & joins him/herself to the community of the Jewish People, whose international representative is the State of Israel”

“You’re attempting to galvanize Judaism with a secular Zionist state.”

I’m just breaking the news; I don’t presume to MAKE it. But you look for an excuse to shoot the messenger, despite that the Israeli govt does the best it can do w/ what it has to work with.

“..’Israel’ has nothing to do with Judaism.”

How would YOU know?

“A military defined accumulation of Jews is not religious instruction”

Maybe so; maybe no.

In any event, what’s it to YOU?

“…and profane to Judaism.”

Oh? — who died and made you Grand Inquisitor of the Jewish religion?





Source link