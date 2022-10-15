Re: An anti-Semitism expert says that progressives ‘have the right to exclude Zionists’ – Middle East Monitor





“Semite, a member of any of the peoples who speak or spoke a Semitic language”

Wrong. You (and whomever you lifted this shallow ‘definition’ from) have it precisely bassackwards.

Semitic languages were those variations of communication which developed among the descendants of Shem after Babel.

Obviously, however, if somebody speaks a semitic language, one can no more presume that he is a ‘semite’ than one can presume that he is a ‘Yaphetite’ (Indo-European) if he speaks a Yaphetic language. What if he speaks both? and a Hamitic language to boot?

“Nothing to do with Naziis either!”

Actually it had plenty to do with the Nastys. They used the term ANTISEMITISM solely, and precisely, to express their maliciousness toward Jews.





