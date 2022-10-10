close
MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)

Re: An anti-Semitism expert says that progressives ‘have the right to exclude Zionists’ – Middle East Monitor

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on add comment 19 views
no thumb


“Zionists are foreigners never step foot in Middle East before Theodore Herzl.”

LSHMSFOAIDMT!



Source link

comredg

The author comredg

you might also like

Leave a Response