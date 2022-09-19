MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: An anti-Semitism expert says that progressives ‘have the right to exclude Zionists’ – Middle East MonitorMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on September 19, 2022 add comment 17 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Thanks for all the upvotes, I only usually get berated. Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Queen Elizabeth II’s State Funeral Invite List: Joe Biden, Justin… next article Joe Biden says US forces would defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion The author comredg you might also like Re: Iran has enough uranium near weapons-grade for a bomb, IAEA report shows Re: An anti-Semitism expert says that progressives ‘have the right to exclude Zionists’ – Middle East Monitor Re: An anti-Semitism expert says that progressives ‘have the right to exclude Zionists’ – Middle East Monitor Re: Israel forces Palestinian single mother of four to demolish own home Re: Israel: Firearm license applications soar since March Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email