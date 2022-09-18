Re: An anti-Semitism expert says that progressives ‘have the right to exclude Zionists’ – Middle East Monitor





“It most assuredly does not. You may like to look up “ethnicity “ in the dictionary. IgnorantFookin’Twat!”

As shown below, my statement was TOO CATEGORICAL. So is your rebuttal. Ethnicity does not always mean share DNA.

“Ethnicity may be construed as an inherited or as a societally imposed construct. Ethnic membership tends to be defined by a shared cultural heritage, ancestry, origin myth, history, homeland, language, or dialect, symbolic systems[citation needed] such as religion, mythology and ritual, cuisine, dressing style, art, or physical appearance. Ethnic groups may share a narrow or broad spectrum of genetic ancestry, depending on group identification, with many groups having mixed genetic ancestry.] Ethnic groups often continue to speak related languages.{“





Source link